Fresno police investigate a drive-by shooting that happened on McKinley Avenue near First Street late Sunday afternoon, May 20, 2018. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Crime

Main Fresno thoroughfare closed for investigation of drive-by shooting

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

May 20, 2018 05:59 PM

McKinley Avenue just east of First Street was closed late Sunday afternoon as Fresno police investigate a drive-by shooting that happened near the intersection.



Fresno Police Lt. Steve Card said the shooting was reported about 4:40 p.m. Investigators have learned that someone in a gray sedan traveling westbound fired shots. It wasn't immediately clear who was targeted, but a parked car with no one inside was struck.

Investigators were reviewing video evidence of the shooting, Card said.



No injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately available.

