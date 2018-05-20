Main Fresno thoroughfare closed for investigation of drive-by shooting

McKinley Avenue just east of First Street was closed late Sunday afternoon as Fresno police investigate a drive-by shooting that happened near the intersection.
Fresno Police Lt. Steve Card said the shooting was reported about 4:40 p.m. Investigators have learned that someone in a gray sedan traveling westbound fired shots. It wasn't immediately clear who was targeted, but a parked car with no one inside was struck.
Investigators were reviewing video evidence of the shooting, Card said.
No injuries were reported.
No other details were immediately available.
