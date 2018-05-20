Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Farmersville

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that took place Saturday evening in Farmersville.
Famersville police responded to reports of two shots heard in the neighborhood of the 300 block of W. Ashley. St.
When officers arrived, neighbors pointed them in the direction of where the shots were heard, according to a department news release. When officers entered the home, they found a woman and man, both Hispanic, lying on the back patio with apparent gunshot wounds.
They were pronounced dead at the scene and their identifications have not been released.
Officers say their preliminary investigation indicates the case is a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ralph Vasquez at 559-747-0321.
