It was the usual drive to work, until a paranoid man hopped into their truck

Two men were on their way to work early Sunday when a man allegedly jumped into the bed of their truck, claiming someone was following him.
Madera police reported on their Facebook page that a Madera man was driving to work with his friend. When they were crossing through the intersection, a complete stranger named Luis Valencia jumped into the bed of the truck.
"Luis (Valencia) was paranoid and hallucinating," police said. He refused to leave the back of the truck because he felt he was being followed, they added.
The two men called the police and when officers arrived, they located Valencia seated in the back of the truck.
Officers determined Valencia was to be under the influence of a stimulant, and police say he admitted to smoking crystal methamphetamine Saturday evening.
Valencia was booked into Madera County Jail for public intoxication, police said.
Comments