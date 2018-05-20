Madera police responded to reports of a paranoid man, Luis Valencia, who jumped into the back of two men's truck on their way to work early Sunday morning, May 20, 2018. He was found to have used drugs the night before.
Madera police responded to reports of a paranoid man, Luis Valencia, who jumped into the back of two men's truck on their way to work early Sunday morning, May 20, 2018. He was found to have used drugs the night before. Madera Police Department
Madera police responded to reports of a paranoid man, Luis Valencia, who jumped into the back of two men's truck on their way to work early Sunday morning, May 20, 2018. He was found to have used drugs the night before. Madera Police Department

Crime

It was the usual drive to work, until a paranoid man hopped into their truck

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

May 20, 2018 11:15 AM

Two men were on their way to work early Sunday when a man allegedly jumped into the bed of their truck, claiming someone was following him.

Madera police reported on their Facebook page that a Madera man was driving to work with his friend. When they were crossing through the intersection, a complete stranger named Luis Valencia jumped into the bed of the truck.

  Comments  