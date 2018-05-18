Press conference details violence against mother, infant and abduction of second child

Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer describes a victim's account of how suspect Robert Gonzales beat her, her 11-month baby and abducted their 2-year old child. He is now in custody and the 2-year-old is safe.
Craig Kohlruss ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Burglar let himself in and then he started dancing

Surveillance video shows a burglary suspect dancing in the entrance of a commercial building in Fresno, CA, after he let himself in using a set of copied keys. Fresno Police arrested the suspect with a stolen laptop and they keys.

KH Jewelers robbery caught on video

Two masked suspects spent nearly 10 minutes inside KH Jewelers on Ashlan Ave. removing jewelry from the safes after assaulting the victim as he opened the business.

Drug sweep in northwest Fresno

Police conducting a narcotics sweep brought a SWAT unit, an armored vehicle and a helicopter into northwest Fresno on Thursday, April 19, 2018.