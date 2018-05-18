Gang member arrested on suspicion of kidnapping child, beating ex-wife, police say

Fresno police held a late-afternoon news conference Friday seeking the public’s help to find a gang member who beat his ex-wife until she passed out then took off with their 2-year-old daughter.
But minutes after the news conference, police arrested Robert Paul Gonzales, 40, of Fresno. The girl was found safe.
Chief Jerry Dyer gave this account of the terrifying events involving domestic violence:
About 11 a.m. Friday, a distraught woman called police to report she had been beaten and held against her will. She was afraid to tell officers her story out of fear of retaliation.
But she finally relented after an officer developed a rapport with her. She said she had posted on Facebook on Thursday that she was seeing someone new.
About 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the woman got off a bus at Manchester Center with her 11-month-old boy in a stroller when her ex-husband showed up in a blue Honda and demanded she get into the car.
She refused. He grabbed the stroller and put it and the baby into his car. Fearing for the child’s safety, she got into the car. Also in the car was the couple’s 2-year-old girl. They shared joint custody.
They drove around Fresno for a long time. About 8 p.m, he started beating her until she lost consciousness. He hit her with a steel spike, Dyer said.
When she regained consciousness he put a blanket over her and beat her again, also hurting the 11-month-old boy she was holding.
Gonzales then drove her to Kearney Park and beat her again until she was unconscious. She told police she believes she was unconscious for about three hours.
She woke up in the car at Victoria Park in the area of Brawley and Clinton avenues. The 2-year-old was nowhere to be seen, she said.
Gonzales taped her hands together and turned on the heater full blast, Dyer said. The 11-month-old started screaming.
“He told her he wanted her to feel exactly like he felt when he saw what she had posted on Facebook,” Dyer said.
To get out of the situation, she told him that she loved him and they would get back together.
Gonzales let down his guard, she escaped and ran up to a city employee at Victoria Park, Dyer said. The employee told Gonzales he was calling police.
The victim, whose name isn’t being released, suffered a broken hand and a broken foot. The child was treated for facial wounds, Dyer said.
Dyer held the news conference out of concern for the safety of the 2-year-old girl.
He also said he believes Gonzales would try to kill his ex-wife if he found her because police learned while trying to find him that he had gone to her apartment and tried to break in.
Two weeks ago, he slashed her tires, police said.
Gonzales has a record of domestic violence, stealing a car and false imprisonment, and potentially faces charges of torture, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and kidnapping, Dyer said.
