Arsonist strikes at St. John’s Cathedral in downtown Fresno, and in front of police headquarters

Investigators were sent to St. John's Cathedral in downtown Fresno early Friday after an arsonist poured gasoline at the front doors of the historic structure.
The doors of the building at Tulare and R streets were blocked for a time as the incident was investigated, briefly interfering with a funeral.
A fire investigator said at least two other arson attempts were made in downtown Fresno during the morning. One took place at a bench in front of Fresno Police Headquarters at M Street and Mariposa Mall, and the second occurred about 9 a.m. at a church near F and Mariposa streets in Chinatown.
It was not clear whether one person was involved in all of the incidents.
The investigator said that video surveillance captured the attempt at St. John's, and the footage is being studied for evidence. He added that there was also another attempt to burn the building at the back of the structure a short time after the first attempt.
Fire officials are reportedly preparing a news conference on the arsons.
Comments