Longtime lawman sentenced to six years for molesting a relative

Former law enforcement officer Rex Garcia was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday for molesting a relative that was living in his home.

Garcia was found guilty in December of continual sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. He was facing up to 12 years in prison.

But Superior Court Judge Jonathan Conklin granted Garcia some leniency by giving him only six years, saying he did not have a criminal history and was in poor health.

The 74-year-old Garcia was ushered into court in a wheelchair. His attorney said he suffered a stroke more than a year ago and was not doing well.

The victim's mother spoke out against Garcia, saying he had ruined their family and that her daughter is forever changed.

"It breaks my heart that my daughter has to go through this," said Theresa Smith. "And I don't know why he would do this."

Garcia spent 31 years in law enforcement, including 10 years as a Fresno police officer and nearly 19 years as a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy and bailiff.