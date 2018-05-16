Burglary suspect nabbed after chase over fences in northwest Fresno

Fresno police early Wednesday arrested a man suspected of multiple burglaries after responding to an alarm at a Central Unified building in the 4600 block of North Polk Avenue.
Arrested was Donald Windfield, 54.
Lt. Joe Gomez said officers responded to the alarm about 5 a.m. Video surveillance caught two suspects walking on the property. One of the men tried to jump a fence but was thwarted by a nearby officer and ran south instead.
The officer, gave chase over several fences and subdued the man, later identified as Windfield.
Gomez the suspects took power tools from the back of work trucks.
Windfield was booked on charges of resisting arrest, trespassing, grand theft and a parole violation.
Comments