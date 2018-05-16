Police: Gang member arrested after pulling gun in Fresno restaurant

A Fresno gang member who brandished a firearm inside a southwest Fresno restaurant Tuesday evening was taken into custody by officers, police reported.
James Wooden, 22, identified as a Parkside Bulldog gang member, was booked into Fresno County Jail on weapons charges.
Officers Arthur Barragan and Jesus Torres were called to the unnamed eatery about 6:20 p.m., according to the report. As Wooden walked out, he was disarmed and arrested.
Police noted that the firearm was the 78th taken off the street by southwest officers so far in 2018.
