Fresno teen accused of threatening prom charged with a felony

Edward Hannah, 18, of Fresno has been charged with a felony count of making criminal threats directed at Central High's prom, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.
The social media threat was allegedly made May 12, the day before the prom.
If convicted, Hannah faces up to three years in prison.
Hannah is in custody at the county jail and scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
He reportedly told police the threat was meant as a joke. Hannah is a former Central High student.
The prom was held Saturday night and police received calls about the threat Saturday morning. Police said it did not seem credible, but investigated into Saturday night and traced the threat to a Snapchat account held by Hannah.
