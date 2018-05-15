Officer, suspect injured during arrest in southeast Fresno

A Fresno police officer and a suspect wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon were injured Tuesday morning as the suspect was taken into custody in southeast Fresno.
The incident took place in the 4500 block of East Madison Avenue, near the major intersection of Belmont and Cedar avenues. Both men's injuries were non-life threatening.
Police spokesman Lt. Mark Hudson said a tactical team went to he home where Angel Montano, 22, was staying to arrest Montano in connection with a March incident in which Montano was believed to have pulled a handgun on another person.
Montano ran from the home and was hiding in a trash dumpster nearby when he became involved in the scuffle with the officer, Hudson said. Both men went to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Bond was reported to be a Bond Street gang member.
Comments