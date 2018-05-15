Officer, suspect injured during arrest

Surveillance video shows a burglary suspect dancing in the entrance of a commercial building in Fresno, CA, after he let himself in using a set of copied keys. Fresno Police arrested the suspect with a stolen laptop and they keys.
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has this recording of a scammer using its name to get your info. The department posted a warning on its Facebook page @mariposacountysheriff that included a list of things it would never ask you by phone.
A woman waiting for her order alongside a taco truck on Hwy 59 near Merced is shown being attacked by a would-be purse snatcher. The Merced County Sheriff's Department seeks your help in identifying the assailant. The assault took place March 28.