Officer, suspect injured during arrest

A Fresno police officer and a suspect wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon were injured during an arrest in southeast fresno
Burglar let himself in and then he started dancing

Surveillance video shows a burglary suspect dancing in the entrance of a commercial building in Fresno, CA, after he let himself in using a set of copied keys. Fresno Police arrested the suspect with a stolen laptop and they keys.

KH Jewelers robbery caught on video

Two masked suspects spent nearly 10 minutes inside KH Jewelers on Ashlan Ave. removing jewelry from the safes after assaulting the victim as he opened the business.

Drug sweep in northwest Fresno

Police conducting a narcotics sweep brought a SWAT unit, an armored vehicle and a helicopter into northwest Fresno on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

Woman's assault at taco truck caught on camera

A woman waiting for her order alongside a taco truck on Hwy 59 near Merced is shown being attacked by a would-be purse snatcher. The Merced County Sheriff's Department seeks your help in identifying the assailant. The assault took place March 28.