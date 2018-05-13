Shooting reported in southeast Fresno

Fresno police are on the scene of a reported shooting at Madison and Chestnut avenues in southeast Fresno.
The call came in just after 8 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses say they heard multiple shots being fired and saw a dark SUV speeding off. Witnesses also reported seeing men running from their residence with “rifles” after the shots were fired.
One shooting victim was taken to the hospital by American Ambulance. Police said those injuries were not life threatening.
More details will be posted as they become available.
