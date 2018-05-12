He threatened to shoot up Central's prom on social media. Now, he's been arrested.

Fresno police arrested a former student accused of threatening to shoot up Central High School's prom Saturday. The alleged threats were made on the social media app Snapchat.

Lt. Jennifer Horsford said Edward Hannah, 19, is accused of producing the social media post and will be charged with making a criminal threat.

Horsford added that detectives worked into Saturday night to investigate the threats and tracked the origin to an account held Hannah, a former Central High student.

Hannah apparently told police the threat was a joke. Lt. Joe Gomez had said earlier in the day that the threats did not seem credible, but that they did raise serious concerns.

Police got calls about the threat Saturday morning. It prompted the quadrupling of school resource officers assigned to monitor the prom, and a response from the principal to inform parents of the possible threat.

Central principal Robert Perez sent an electronic notice to parents saying he was aware of the threat, according to Central High spokeswoman Sonja Dosti.





"Student and staff safety are of the utmost concern and we're also hoping students will come forward with any information....," Perez said.

The prom took place Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. at Holland Park West, an event center on the northwest corner of Ashlan and Bryan avenues west of Highway 99.