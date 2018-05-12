Police investigate Snapchat shooting threat to Central High's prom

Law enforcement is investigating and police will be monitoring Central High School's prom Saturday night after someone on Snapchat threatened to shoot up the event, according to Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez.
Police received calls Saturday morning about the post. School resource officers are determining the credibility of the post and working to find the person who is behind it.
Extra officers will be working the prom at Holland Park West on Dakota and Ashlan avenues to ensure safety, Gomez said.
Central High principal Robert Perez said he was aware of the threat in a notice sent out to parents on Saturday, according to Central High spokeswoman Sonja Dosti.
"We are working with our campus school resource officer as well as the Fresno Police Department and Fresno County Sheriff's Office to find the student responsible," Perez said. "Student and staff safety are of the utmost concern and we're also hoping students will come forward with any information...."
Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
