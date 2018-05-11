Sheriff releases photos of truck believed connected to Fresno double homicide

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Friday released photos of a distinctive white truck believed to be connected to a double homicide.

Detectives hope someone recognizes the truck and calls authorities.

On Dec. 11, 2017, Cynthia Houk, 88, and her daughter Jennifer DuPras, 55, were found shot to death inside Houk's home in the 6200 block of N. Colonial Ave. in Fresno, north of Bullard Avenue and East of Palm Avenue.

The victims are a former principal in Kingsburg and her mother.

Detectives asked the public for any surveillance video in the area of Bullard, Maroa, Sierra and Palm avenues, and collected several videos recorded between Dec. 8 and Dec. 11.

In one video, detectives discovered an image of what appears to be a white crew cab Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.

Distinctive features of the truck include alloy rims, a towing hitch, a toolbox in the bed and a decal sticker on the rear portion of the bed.

Detectives believe the person driving the truck may have been involved in the homicides. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or knows the driver should contact dispatchers at 559-600-3111, Detective Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 559-498-7867, and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.