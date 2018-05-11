Kmart stabbing victim in Visalia dies; suspect to be charged with murder

A Kmart employee in Visalia who was stabbed at store by a man behaving irrationally has died, Visalia police said Friday.
The victim has been identified as Jeffrey Allen Campbell Jr. of Visalia. He was 31 .
About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man identified Friday by police as Jeremy Kechloian of Visalia was inside the store at 3247 W. Noble Ave. behaving irrationally when he was contacted by Campbell to be escorted out. That's when Kechloian stabbed Campbell, police said.
Kechloian fled the area, but police stopped him. Kechloian was taken to Visalia police headquarters, where he assaulted officers. One received a minor injury.
Campbell initially was in stable condition but died from his injuries.
Kechloian will be charged with murder, police said.
