Tulare County arrests 27 people on suspicion of welfare fraud

More than 27 people in Tulare County are being accused of welfare fraud by the Tulare County District Attorney's Office.
Investigators from the office's welfare fraud unit served 27 misdemeanor and felony arrest warrants on Tuesday and Wednesday, and four other people surrendered at Tulare County Superior Court.
The total amount stolen is more than $140,000, the office said. It is a felony to make a false statement or misrepresent facts to obtain more than $950 in aid, the District Attorney's Office said.
"The District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations will continue to diligently investigate all suspected fraud committed against public assistance programs here in Tulare County," the District Attorney's Office said.
Anyone with information about welfare fraud should contact the Bureau of Investigations at 559-636-5410.
