Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist, Dinuba police say

A man accused of fleeing the scene after hitting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash last month was arrested by Dinuba police Thursday.
Luis Baires, 27, of Reedley, was arrested at a home in the 600 block of East Manning Avenue in Reedley, Dinuba police said.
An investigation and tips from the community led police to believe Baires was driving the Suburban that hit 27-year-old Jose Carlos Romero on April 18.
Police arrived to Sequoia Drive and North Alta Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on April 18 and found Romero, who had been riding a motorcycle. He was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries, and died April 28, according to Dinuba police.
