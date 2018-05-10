He was renting a room on Belmont and Parkway. Then he ran into a cop

A gang member was arrested Thursday morning after police found a loaded gun in allegedly his motel room, according to the Fresno Police Department.
Joshua Salinas, a self-admitted gang member, according to police, was found by an officer in the area of Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive.
Out on parole, Salinas was subject to a search and seizure. The officer found the loaded gun around 8 a.m. upon searching the room he was renting at the Welcome Inn.
Salinas was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges, police said.
Crime Stoppers has enhanced its rewards for information leading to gang members involved in drug sales, gun possession and human trafficking. If a gang member is arrested with an assault rifle, the reward is $3,000; a handgun is $2,000, according to police.
If a gang member is arrested for human trafficking, the reward is $3,000; for drug sales, it is $1,000. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 559-498-7869 and all information is kept confidential.
