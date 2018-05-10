Visalia police say they found cash and drugs in a home after serving a search warrant on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Coke, meth and thousands of dollars seized at Visalia home

By Ashleigh Panoo

May 10, 2018 07:38 PM

Visalia police made a big bust Thursday, finding several pounds of drugs and thousands of dollars in a house Thursday that resulted in an arrest.

James McAllister, 40, was arrested and booked into the Tulare County PreTrial Facility on suspicion of possession of cocaine and meth for sale, and also on a no bail warrant for violating his probation, police said.

James McAllister, 40.
Police searched the 1000 block of W. Murray Avenue on a warrant around 9 a.m and seized 2.05 pounds of cocaine, 1.68 pounds of methamphetamine and $24,594 in cash.

