One in custody, another at large, after rolling gun battle on Fresno highways

One person was taken into custody after a rolling gun on Fresno highways Thursday afternoon.
Another vehicle thought to be involved in the shootout remains at large, CHP spokesman Victor Taylor said.
The fight between the two cars broke out shortly before 2 p.m. on southbound Highway 41 near McKinley Avenue. The driver of a white Toyota Avalon got off at the Olive exit, but was spotted by an undercover Fresno police officer. The Avalon driver then got on Highway 180 and continued westbound before turning north onto Highway 99.
CHP officers stopped the Avalon on Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue and took one person into custody.
Officers recovered a gun magazine in the Avalon but did not find a gun, Taylor said. Fresno police officers are retracing the car's path in attempt to find the gun.
Officers are still searching for a silver vehicle suspected to be involved, Taylor said.
