Fresno police seek shooting suspect who bailed out after officer botches booking

Fresno police are asking for the public's help in finding a man released from jail when he could have stayed in longer.
Rylan Marki, 27, is wanted for allegedly shooting an employee at O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Fresno on the night of April 19, police said. He is also wanted for shooting his cousin a week earlier in a dispute over a debt, police said.
In the O'Reilly incident, employees confronted a man and a woman who appeared to be shoplifting, police said.
A third person, identified by police as Marki, pulled out a gun from his waistband and shot an employee in a parking lot, police said. The victim suffered a serious gun wound.
The three sped off in Marki's car. The next day, police found Marki and arrested him, and he was booked into the Fresno County jail. He bailed out of jail three days later on $140,000 bond.
This week, Fresno police, in asking for the public's help finding him, said he was released prematurely for unknown reasons. Police brass were under the impression he'd been booked on a no bail warrant.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail, said Marki could have been held on a probation hold in which no bail is allowed for 10 days. But during booking, the police officer marked the probation hold option on the arrest ticket, then crossed it out and initialed it, the sheriff's office said. That made Marki eligible for bail right away.
Marki faces an attempted murder charge and if arrested would be held on a much higher bail, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone who knows where to find Marki should call the police department at 559-621-7000, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 559-498-7867.
