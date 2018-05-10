Fresno man arrested for trying to lure 14-year-old girl into sending him nude photos

A 43-year-old Fresno man, who went by the online name of Sugar Daddy, was duped into what he thought was a meeting with the 14-year-old girl he was pursuing romantically. It turns out it was her dad.
The man, Hugo Rabson, was arraigned in Fresno County Superior Court last week on a felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd and lascivious behavior.
Court records show that Rabson connected with the 14-year last March on a social media app known as Whisper. The 14-year-old told detectives that Rabson offered to give her a cell phone so she could keep in touch with a friend who was depressed. Her initial conversations with him were routine, but quickly turned sexual.
Rabson is accused of asking the girl to send him explicit photos. She told detectives she didn't voluntarily send him photos, but admits that someone she met at a party took explicit photos of her and sent them to Rabson.
Soon, Rabson's conversations with her intensified. He asked for more photos and videos, even suggesting that she move in with him when she turns 18.
But his alleged ploy began to unravel when the girl's father, Todd Thomas of Clovis, found the phone on March 25, 2017. He questioned her about it and found the explicit messages sent by Rabson, who used the name Sugar Daddy and Master.
That morning, Thomas, who was still enraged by what he discovered, took matters into his own hands. Posing as his daughter, he arranged a meeting with Rabson at a Clovis park at 91 Ashlan Avenue. He told Fox26 News: "I had to see the monster.”
At the park Thomas confronted Rabson, who denied knowing the 14-year-old. Shortly after, police were called and a Clovis police arrived and detained Rabson. His black Apple iPhone was taken and turned over to a Fresno County sheriff's deputy. He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on April 17, posting bond the next day.
Thomas also videotaped the confrontation and shared it on his Facebook page.
Detectives got a search warrant for Rabson's phone and unlocked a trove of messages, ranging from the benign to highly sexual. Rabson told the 14-year-old , "I care for you as a father figure ... that is why I want you to call me Daddy," according to court records.
Thomas said the ordeal has been difficult for his daughter, his wife and and a younger daughter. And it's also been tough on him. He blames himself for not doing more to protect his daughter. And he also knows that other fathers are going through the same thing.
To help other dads, he wants to start a non-profit group, called Fathership, to provide mental health support.
"How can I stand strong for her, if I can't stand on my own feet," Thomas said.
Rabson's next court appearance will be on June 12.
Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said detectives want to know if anyone else has had any contact with Rabson similar to what happened in this case. If so, they are urged to contact the sheriff's office.
While detectives appreciate the father bringing Rabson to their attention, Botti said they don't recommend anyone taking matters into their own hands. Instead, contact law enforcement right away.
"Not only could it be dangerous to confront this person, but law enforcement can use different tactics to make sure the suspect meets the criteria for an arrestable offense at the time they are contacted," Botti said.
