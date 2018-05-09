'Lil Bill' left his name tagged inside Haron Jaguar. He's been arrested for burglary

Mark Bolton has been described by police as prolific thief — a guy they say admitted to stealing an out-of-service police motorcycle and tagging his moniker on more than 100 buildings in downtown Fresno.
The 20-year old Fresno man was arrested Tuesday and booked in Fresno County Jail for for burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle (though it's not clear if it was the police motorcycle).
Bolton, who resides in downtown, has had several previous arrests for theft and burglary and has been known to leave his moniker, “Lil Bill,” tagged throughout the area, according to police. He was the suspect in a burglary at Haron Jaguar last October when several tools were stolen.
The tag “Lil Bill” was left inside the high-end car dealership, according to police.
Also, a positive latent fingerprint was used as identification.
After his arrest, Bolton admitted to burglarizing Haron Jaguar, to tagging more than 100 locations and the theft of the police motorcycle.
Anyone with additional information regarding this case, or any potential victims of vandalism by Bolton, should contact Ariana Kasparian at 559-621-6130 or Eric Hull at 559-621-6131.
