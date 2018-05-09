Woman arrested for allegedly stealing $95,000 in uncashed checks from mailboxes

A woman was arrested in the parking lot of a Walmart after police found her in possession of around $95,000 in uncashed checks that she allegedly obtained by burglarizing mailboxes.
Suspect Stephanie Pryor, 35, was arrested around 3:40 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Walmart on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.
Visalia police said Wednesday that they are still contacting victims to inform them that their checks were stolen.
Police said a large amount of stolen mail was found in Pryor's vehicle, along with burglar tools used to remove mail from outgoing mail boxes in front of a Visalia Post Office.
Pryor allegedly stole mail around the first of the month when many people mail checks to pay their bills. She would allegedly alter the payee on the checks and cash them.
Pryor was booked for charges related to identity theft, fraud and drug-related charges.
Comments