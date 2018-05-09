They robbed a Fresno jewelry store, then brutally kicked the tied-up owner

Fresno police released a video this week in an effort to identify two bandits who robbed and brutally assaulted a jewelry store owner.
The robbery took place about 11 a.m. Sunday at K H Jewelers at Marks and Ashlan avenues as the owner was arriving for work. Police say the victim was confronted as he went to open the store. The bandits were wearing hats and coats to disguise themselves and were armed with semi-automatic handguns.
The victim was forced to open safes and was tied up as the pair looted the store. After putting the merchandise in bags, both bandits kicked the victim on the way out of the business and then fled in his vehicle, which was later abandoned in a nearby neighborhood.
Detective Kham Xiong said it did not appear that the pair had any reason for the assault as they were headed out the door.
"They got what they came for," Xiong said. "There was no reason to kick him. He was compliant.
"It almost looked as though it was personal."
Xiong said the victim did not think there was anyone with whom he had issues in the past to provoke such an action.
The detective said investigators are hopeful that more video can be discovered from surrounding areas that possibly shows the bandits switching cars.
He also said the crime should provide a caution to potential victims: Be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially if you have high-value merchandise.
