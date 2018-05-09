A day after fatal shooting, more gunshots at Fresno apartment

Fresno police were back at an apartment complex west of Highway 99 late Tuesday night to investigate a shooting call, a day after a man was killed by gunfire at the apartments.
The newest incident took place about 11 p.m. Tuesday, where the department's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system recording multiple gunshots.
Lt. Mark Hudson said six to seven shots were fired at the apartments in the 3300 block of West Shields Avenue, near Valentine Avenue.
Officers learned that a man driving a compact car drove into the complex, got out of the vehicle and began shooting. Two cars and an occupied apartment were hit by bullets. The man then fled in the car.
He remains at large.
