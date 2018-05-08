West Hills College in Lemoore went on lockdown, but it was a hoax call, police say

West Hills College in Lemoore went on lockdown Tuesday, but police said the call that got it started appears to be a hoax.
The original caller reported a shooter on campus, and all schools at the campus were placed on lockdown for student and faculty safety, Lemoore police said.
"No additional callers and original caller would not answer on callback," Lemoore police said in a news release.
After a multi-agency response, all buildings were cleared and everything was reported as normal, police said.
Classes will resume a normal schedule.
The CHP from Hanford, the Kings County Sheriff's Department, the gang task force and Hanford police responded.
Comments