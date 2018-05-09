Reviewer recommends body cameras for more officers after police shooting of unarmed teen

SHARE COPY LINK Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer makes a statement regarding in an officer-involved shooting in which a 16-year-old male homicide suspect was shot at North Fresno Street and East Keats Avenue on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer makes a statement regarding in an officer-involved shooting in which a 16-year-old male homicide suspect was shot at North Fresno Street and East Keats Avenue on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee