Police at scene of fatal shooting west of Highway 99 in Fresno

Fresno police are investigating the death of a man who was shot to death Monday night at the Westwood Village Apartments in the 3300 block of W. Shields Ave. Police did not find his body until Tuesday morning.
Homicide detectives and a police chaplain are at the scene.
Lt. Mark Hudson said officers sped to the complex about 9 p.m. Monday night, after multiple gunshots were fired. They learned that several people scattered after the gunshots rang out outside the apartments.
Officers also found a red car with gunshots in its body, but did not find any shooting victims, despite a search.
Tuesday morning, officers found the victim's body in a neighboring yard.
He has not been identified, pending notification of family.
A resident at the complex said it is not uncommon to hear gunshots at the complex.
