Someone shot into a drug recovery home in Fresno before running away, police say

Fresno police are searching for about four people after someone shot into a home on Shields Avenue Saturday night before the group ran away.
Lt. Steve Card said several shots were fired into a private home that's used as a substance abuse treatment facility. About 10 people were inside.
"One of the residents left the home for a short period, came back and told the other group that 'hey somebody tried to rob me,' and shortly thereafter four to five Hispanic males showed up at the door," Card said.
Witnesses told Card the group that showed up at the home, thought to be teens or men in their early 20s, began yelling into the home before one of them stepped back and fired shots.
Several bullets entered the residence.
Shell casings were found on Shields Avenue.
Card said nobody was injured and a motive in the shooting, reported around 8 p.m., is unknown. A police helicopter circled the area in search of the shooting suspects, who are believed to have fled north on Maple Avenue.
The man who returned to the home before the shooting was questioned by police but gave conflicting information about what happened when he left the home, Card said. He was found with cuts to his hand that could be from broken glass.
