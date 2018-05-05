He broke into a house, showered and found some clothes. Then deputies arrived

A man who allegedly broke into an East Porterville home Friday decided to take a shower and change into the victim's clothes before he was arrested by deputies, the Tulare County Sheriff's Department said.
Jose Guadalupe Ramirez Quinonez, 23, was arrested after deputies said they found him inside a house on the 200 block of South Page Avenue. The sheriff's office had received a call about a burglary in progress.
Quinonez was also found in possession of property taken from the home, which was returned to the victim, the sheriff's office said.
