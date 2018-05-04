Exeter man turns himself in to deputies for alleged embezzlement of $1.1 million

An Exeter turned himself in to deputies Friday when charges were filed against him for allegedly embezzling $1.1 million from his employer for the last five years.
Tulare County deputies arrested Bruce Greer, 62, on Monday when an eighth-month long investigation led authorities to believe he embezzled from his former employer, E.M. Tharp, Inc./ Golden State Peterbilt, where he worked as a general manager.
In June 2017, deputies were made aware of Greer when his son, Justin Greer, was being investigated for cattle theft and embezzlement.
Tulare County agricultural crime detectives and the county's District Attorney's Office found various bank account records linking the crime to Greer.
On Monday, the district attorney filed charges against Greer and issued an arrest warrant. On May 3, he turned himself in and is being held on a $1.9 million bond.
