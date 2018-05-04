He exposed himself at a rest area, then went back. It got him five months in jail

A Dinuba man was sentenced on Friday for exposing himself at a rest area near Kingsburg in 2016.
Brian Huerta was found guilty of one count of indecent exposure and one count of lewd conduct, and sentenced to more than five months in jail and three years probation, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's office.
An attendant at the rest area reported that Huerta had exposed himself to her while committing the lewd act in July of 2016. Law enforcement cited Huerta when he returned to the rest area, which he did several times following the incident.
The 29-year old, must also register as a sex offender for life.
