Fresno man found guilty of killing teen, wounding friend near Fresno City College

In Fresno Superior Court on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, prosecutor William Terrence explains to a jury how Tony David Leon, left, used a sawed-off shotgun to kill 18-year-old Nicole Jones and wound her friend, Noemi Ramirez, in a neighborhood north of Fresno City College. On Tuesday, May 8, 2018, Leon was found guilty of the deadly August 2012 killing. PABLO LOPEZ plopez@fresnobee.com