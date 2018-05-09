Fresno man found guilty of killing teen, wounding friend near Fresno City College

A Fresno man was convicted Tuesday of murdering an unarmed teenager and wounding her unarmed friend in a neighborhood north of the Fresno City College campus six years ago.
The jury deliberated six days in Fresno Superior Court before finding Tony David Leon, 37, guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Nicole Jones in August 2012. Leon also was found guilty of seriously wounding Jones' friend, Noemi Ramirez.
Because Leon has prior felony convictions, he faces up to 78 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on June 20, prosecutor William Terrence said.
During the trial, Terrence told the jury that Leon used a sawed-off shotgun to shoot the women. Noemi Ramirez was shot in the back; a pellet was discovered lodged near her esophagus. Another pellet went through Jones' left eye, Terrence said.
Fresno attorney Charles Magill, who defended Leon, however, said Leon fired in self-defense because friends of the victims came toward Leon from different directions.
The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Aug. 1, 2012, near Glenn and Yale avenues, a neighborhood west of Blackstone Avenue and south of Clinton Avenues. Jones, a student at Fresno City College, died three days later.
In arguing the case, Terrence said Leon "brought a gun to a fistfight." Terrence gave this sequence of events:
Leon, who was with his girlfriend, got into an physical altercation with Eric Ramirez. After the fight, Eric Ramirez told his family and friends, which included Jones. A short time later, Jones and two of her friends took a stroll in the neighborhood.
During the walk, they came across Leon and his girlfriend. Words were exchanged and Leon's girlfriend and one of the Jones' friends got into a fistfight. During the altercation, Terrence said, Leon punched Jones' friend.
At 7:38 p.m., a neighbor called 911 to report the altercation. After neighbors broke up the fight, according to Terrence, Leon said: "I'm going to go and get my gun." A short time later he returned with a sawed-off shotgun.
Leon fired toward Eric Ramirez, but missed. Buckshot pellets hit Jones and Noemi Ramirez, Terrence said.
Leon left the scene. With help from his friend, Joshua Woodworth, the shotgun was hidden in a nearby backyard by a shed, Terrence said. Police later found Leon and Woodworth walking in the area and detained them.
Terrence said a police detective found a spent shotgun shell in a trash can. A neighbor who saw Leon and Woodworth together in the neighborhood discovered the shotgun in her backyard and turned it over to police, Terrence told the jury. Ballistic testing later revealed the spent shotgun shell found in the trash matched the sawed-off shotgun, Terrence said.
In addition, police searched a home where Leon got the shotgun, Terrence said. In the attic of a bedroom, police found a backpack with shotgun shells, including some that could be used in the sawed-off shotgun, he said.
Leon has been in the Fresno County Jail since the shooting. Judge James Petrucelli ordered Leon to be held without bail until he is sentenced.
Court records say Leon was convicted in 2005 of a felony charge of participating in a criminal street gang. He also was convicted of burglary in 2002. Woodward, who was 25 when Jones was shot, was charged with being an accessory after the killing. In August 2012, Woodward was sentenced to three years in prison, court records say.
