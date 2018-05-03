Clovis police arrest 46, seize drugs in city-wide sweep

Clovis police made 46 arrests while conducting probation and parole searches, traffic stops and other proactive work throughout the Clovis area.
In all, Clovis police made 27 felony arrests and 19 misdemeanor arrests Wednesday, the department announced Thursday.
Police searched 64 of 92 people who were either on probation or out on parole, stopped 71 vehicles and made 51 pedestrian contacts.
As a result, three firearms were seized, 19 vehicles towed, nine citations issued and narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, were seized.
