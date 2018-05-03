Police investigating possible homicide, sexual assault after woman's body found near Fresno Pacific

The body of a young woman was found Thursday afternoon in a vacant field near Fresno Pacific. Fresno police are calling the death "suspicious."
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told the media that officers responded to the 4900 block of E. Butler Avenue after receiving a 12:12 p.m. call Thursday from a citizen.
The woman, described as an African American woman in her late 20s or early 30s, has not been identified. Dyer said the woman was partially nude in the field on the north side of Butler Avenue next to a wall, and the case may be a sexual assault.
Although police have not determined whether the death is a homicide, Dyer said the case is being treated by detectives as a murder. There were no obvious signs of trauma, but Dyer said a closer examination of the body has not taken place.
"We are currently looking for anyone that may have information regarding this vacant lot," Dyer said.
"If they saw an individual or group of individuals in and around this vacant lot we want them to call the police department. If in fact there is any video cameras that are in this neighborhood, whether it's on the houses or the apartment complex behind us we want to know about that."
Dyer said the lot is about 200 yards away from the Fresno Pacific campus, and thus far there is no indication the body is connected to the school. Dyer said the lot is owned by the university.
Dyer said Department of Justice investigators are assisting with the case. Dyer said it was difficult to say how long the body had been in the field.
