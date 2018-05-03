Fresno man guilty of killing Hoover High student during marijuana deal gone bad

A Fresno man who wasn't the gunman was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in killing of a Hoover High student during a marijuana deal gone bad two years ago.
Lorenzo Darnell Anderson, 21, lowered his head when the verdict was announced in Fresno Superior Court.
A jury of five men and seven women deliberated less than six hours over two days before convicting him of killing 17-year-old Andrew Vann in east-central Fresno in March 2016.
In addition, the jury found Anderson guilty of attempted robbery for another dope deal that happened about 11 days before Vann was killed.
Anderson will face at least 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced May 31. But under the law, Judge Jane Cardoza has the discretion to sentence Anderson to probation because both sides agreed Anderson was not the gunman who killed Vann.
Fresno defense attorney Roberto Dulce, who represents Anderson, said in his 25 years of practicing law, he has heard of only one case in Fresno County in which a defendant was sentenced to probation after being convicted of being a key participant — not the gunman — in a murder.
"I'm very sad for him because he is a young man," Dulce said, noting that Anderson was 19 at the time of Vann's murder.
"He should not have been there (when Vann was killed)," Dulce said. "But when you are 19 years old, you make mistakes."
"Now two lives are ruined," Dulce said, referring to Anderson and Vann.
More than a dozen friends and family of the victim were in the courtroom to hear the verdict. Anderson's family and friends were not present.
During the trial, Dulce told the jury that Anderson had no motive to kill Vann and was merely an unsuspecting witness to his killing. But prosecutor Brian Hutchins said Anderson played a key role in Vann's murder by setting up the drug deal on Facebook.
Anderson was tried under the felony-murder rule, which says if someone is killed during the commission of a dangerous felony, a defendant can be found guilty of murder, even if he or she didn't pull the trigger.
In this case, Hutchins accused Anderson of attempting to rob Vann of marijuana before his partner shot Vann in the back.
"The evidence was very strong because he set up the robbery and participated in it," Hutchins said after the verdict.
Because Anderson has never identified the gunman, the case remains open, Hutchins said.
Anderson has been in the Fresno County Jail since his arrest two months after Vann was killed.
The fatal shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. March 31, 2016 near the Northeast Assembly of God Church near Chestnut and Holland avenues. Vann was shot as he sat in the driver's seat of a car.
According to Hutchins, Vann had two friends who sold marijuana on Facebook. He said Anderson used his Facebook account to set up a drug deal with them. Vann then drove one of his friends to Chestnut and Holland, where Anderson tried to rob them of the marijuana, Hutchins told the jury.
Because Vann wouldn't give Anderson the marijuana, the defendant's partner shot Vann, Hutchins said. The bullets pierced Vann's lungs. Soon after, Anderson and the shooter ran, Hutchins said. Vann was later pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center.
Anderson is guilty of murder, Hutchins told the jury, because Anderson messaged a friend on Facebook before the fatal shooting and talked about doing a robbery. According to Hutchins, Anderson said in his message: "I'm fixing to go do a lick." A "lick" is a street term for robbery, Hutchins said.
To bolster his case, Hutchins told the jury that Anderson did a similar attempted robbery 11 days before Vann was killed. In that March 20, 2016, incident, a marijuana transaction was set up on Facebook. A man and woman met Anderson outside the Northeast Assembly of God Church, Hutchins said.
Hutchins said Anderson tried to rob the couple of their marijuana, but failed. So his partner shot toward the car. A bullet nicked the woman, causing her to suffer an abrasion.
