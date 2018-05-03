She stole $42,000 from family business where she worked as bookkeeper, deputies say

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling thousands of dollars from a family-owned Oakhurst business.
In November of last year, the owner of Fullmer's Appliance Repair contacted the Madera County Sheriff's Office to report possible embezzlement.
Heather Marie Stieler of Coarsegold, who was employed as the business's bookkeeper, was identified as the suspect after a lengthy investigation, said a sheriff's office news release sent Thursday.
Stieler is accused of embezzling $42,000 from her employer over the course of several years.
On April 25, Stieler was booked into the Madera County Department of Correction on felony charges related to embezzlement, forgery and grand theft.
The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information regarding the investigation to call 559-642-3201.
