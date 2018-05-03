Heather Marie Stieler, 46, of Coarsegold, California was arrested on April 25, 2018 for allegedly embezzling $42,000 from a Oakhurst family business where she was employed as a bookkeeper for several years.
Heather Marie Stieler, 46, of Coarsegold, California was arrested on April 25, 2018 for allegedly embezzling $42,000 from a Oakhurst family business where she was employed as a bookkeeper for several years. Madera County Sheriff's Office
Crime

She stole $42,000 from family business where she worked as bookkeeper, deputies say

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

May 03, 2018 12:18 PM

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling thousands of dollars from a family-owned Oakhurst business.

In November of last year, the owner of Fullmer's Appliance Repair contacted the Madera County Sheriff's Office to report possible embezzlement.

Heather Marie Stieler of Coarsegold, who was employed as the business's bookkeeper, was identified as the suspect after a lengthy investigation, said a sheriff's office news release sent Thursday.

Stieler is accused of embezzling $42,000 from her employer over the course of several years.

On April 25, Stieler was booked into the Madera County Department of Correction on felony charges related to embezzlement, forgery and grand theft.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information regarding the investigation to call 559-642-3201.

