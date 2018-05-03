He ordered her to get out her car, police say. Then he pulled out a gun

A carjacking victim was threatened with a gun before having her vehicle stolen in Visalia.
At 5:18 a.m. Monday, Visalia police responded to reports of a carjacking at the 2600 block of North Zachary Avenue.
When officers arrived, the victim told officers she was attempting to leave when the suspect ordered her to get out of the car, then pulled out a gun.
She complied and the suspect fled in her vehicle, the police news release says.
Suspect identification information was not available, but the department asks anyone with information regarding the case to come forward.
