Porterville police officer shoots suspect after gunshots heard

A police officer shot a suspect early Wednesday morning in Porterville after someone reported hearing gunshots.
Porterville police said at least one officer thought the suspect, Jose German Martinez, 31, was shooting at him. Police said Martinez was shot in the abdomen by the officer after he fired shots and exited a house on the 200 block of North Patsy Street armed with a handgun.
The officer, a 20-year veteran of the department who was not named, is on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and Porterville police.
Police said they received a call around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday of gunshots on the 200 block of North York Street. An officer who responded heard additional gunshots and saw Martinez flee into the Patsy Street residence. Police said they heard arguing inside the residence before shots were fired and Martinez emerged.
After Martinez was shot once in the abdomen, police said he went back into the home, then exited and surrendered.
He was taken to Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
No officers were injured in the shooting. A woman and child inside the residence were also unharmed.
Investigators said a handgun was found inside the residence, along with numerous shell casings in various locations. Detectives said evidence shows Martinez fired his gun at officers.
Investigators also found concentrated cannabis, marijuana, prescription narcotics packaged for sale, and other items associated with drug sales, inside the residence.
Martinez was booked into Tulare County Jail on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, child endangerment, and various narcotics-related offenses.
