Deputy Davis is not who he says he is. Mariposa County Sheriff's Office issues a warning.

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has this recording of a scammer using its name to get your info. The department posted a warning on its Facebook page @mariposacountysheriff that included a list of things it would never ask you by phone.
Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office
Drug sweep in northwest Fresno

Crime

Drug sweep in northwest Fresno

Police conducting a narcotics sweep brought a SWAT unit, an armored vehicle and a helicopter into northwest Fresno on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

Woman's assault at taco truck caught on camera

Crime

Woman's assault at taco truck caught on camera

A woman waiting for her order alongside a taco truck on Hwy 59 near Merced is shown being attacked by a would-be purse snatcher. The Merced County Sheriff's Department seeks your help in identifying the assailant. The assault took place March 28.