Deputy Davis is not who he says he is. Mariposa County Sheriff's Office issues a warning.
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has this recording of a scammer using its name to get your info. The department posted a warning on its Facebook page @mariposacountysheriff that included a list of things it would never ask you by phone.
A woman waiting for her order alongside a taco truck on Hwy 59 near Merced is shown being attacked by a would-be purse snatcher. The Merced County Sheriff's Department seeks your help in identifying the assailant. The assault took place March 28.
Stacey Gonzales, whose daughter Janessa Ramirez, 9, was killed in the crossfire of a gang shooting in 2015, speaks on how she can forgive her daughter's killer, Brian Cook, who was sentenced for the crime last week.