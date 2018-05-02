Nearly 24,000 illegal marijuana plants destroyed, Fresno County Sheriff's Office says

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office seized and destroyed nearly 24,000 marijuana plants in Coalinga on April 20.
The plants, most of which were less than a foot tall, were growing on three different pieces of land off Lost Hills Road, Tony Botti, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said on Wednesday.
The suspected growers tried to camouflage two of the three gardens by growing plants in large pits covered by plastic, but a sheriff's helicopter spotted the plants.
No one was found on the property. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, where tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Botti shared a reminder of laws pertaining to marijuana growing. Under California’s Prop 64 law, a person age 21 or older is allowed to grow up to six marijuana plants inside a private residence or fully enclosed structure, "but Fresno County enforces a strict ban on all cannabis cultivation where more than six plants are present."
Violators can be arrested and face heavy fines starting at $1,000 per plant – with fines extending to property owners and family members, too. He added that Prop. 215/SB 420 compliance will not stop enforcement, and that additional fines, interest, legal fees and costs of abatement can be charged. The county can place a lien on property for unpaid fines.
Anyone with information about suspected marijuana grow sites or illegal drug activity can anonymously report it by calling the narcotics hotline at 1-800-660-1086, or by emailing drugtip@fresnosheriff.org.
