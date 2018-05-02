Fatal crash reported in Huron after driver fails to stop at intersection, says CHP

A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly failing to stop at an intersection in Huron, causing a traffic accident that killed a 50-year-old Avenal man, according to California Highway Patrol.
At around 5:20 a.m., CHP responded to reports of a traffic collision in Huron at Jayne Avenue and Road 269, near Lassen Avenue.
The driver of a 2004 Ford, Isauro Navarrete of Lindsay, was driving west on Jayne Avenue at a high rate of speed with four passengers, according to a CHP news release. Meanwhile, a 2006 Nissan driven by the 50-year-old man was stopped at the intersection.
When the Nissan entered the intersection, Navarrete failed to stop at a stop sign and collided into the passenger’s side door of the Nissan, the news release said. Both vehicles ended up in a dirt field northwest of the intersection.
The driver of the Nissan died from his injuries before emergency personnel arrived to the scene. His identification is pending upon notification to his family.
There were no passengers in the Nissan, according to the news release.
Navarrete and one of his passengers did not report injuries, but two of his passengers reported minor injuries and another reported moderate injuries.
Navarrete was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross-negligence.
The collision is under investigation and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
