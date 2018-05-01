Fresno detectives seek identity of woman for questioning in theft

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a woman so they can question her about a theft case.
The sheriff's office released video surveillance and photos of the woman entering an Arco station on the afternoon of April 3 at Clovis and Ashlan avenues in Fresno.
Anyone with information is asked to call detective Tim Jacobsen at 559-600-8709, email Timothy.Jacobsen@fresnosheriff.org, or call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments