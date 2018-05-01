Fresno detectives seek identity of woman for questioning in theft

SHARE COPY LINK The woman shown entered the Arco Station at Clovis and Ashlan avenues in Fresno, CA on the afternoon of April 3, 2018. Fresno County Sheriff's detectives would like find out where she might be so they can question her about a theft case. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

The woman shown entered the Arco Station at Clovis and Ashlan avenues in Fresno, CA on the afternoon of April 3, 2018. Fresno County Sheriff's detectives would like find out where she might be so they can question her about a theft case. Fresno County Sheriff's Office