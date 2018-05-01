The woman shown entered the Arco Station at Clovis and Ashlan avenues in Fresno, CA on the afternoon of April 3, 2018. Fresno County Sheriff's detectives would like find out where she might be so they can question her about a theft case. Fresno County Sheriff's Office
The woman shown entered the Arco Station at Clovis and Ashlan avenues in Fresno, CA on the afternoon of April 3, 2018. Fresno County Sheriff's detectives would like find out where she might be so they can question her about a theft case. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Fresno detectives seek identity of woman for questioning in theft

By Carmen George

cgeorge@fresnobee.com

May 01, 2018 03:00 PM

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a woman so they can question her about a theft case.

The sheriff's office released video surveillance and photos of the woman entering an Arco station on the afternoon of April 3 at Clovis and Ashlan avenues in Fresno.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Tim Jacobsen at 559-600-8709, email Timothy.Jacobsen@fresnosheriff.org, or call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Carmen George: 559-441-6386, @CarmenGeorge

