Shooting in Porterville leaves one man dead, police say

A Porterville man was found dead when deputies arrived to the scene of a reported shooting Monday evening.
At around 7:14 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff's Office received reports of shots heard and a man down at the 1500 block of East Tyler Avenue. When deputies arrived, they located the victim who had already succumbed to his injuries.
The man's name is withheld by the office pending notification to his family.
An investigation of the shooting is underway and is being treated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit Det. Franco at 559-802-9563 or 800-808-0488. Anonymous information can be reported via Tipnow at tcso@tipnow.net, text or voicemail at 559-725-4194
Comments