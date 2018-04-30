Witnesses scatter when 17-year-old shot to death in Fresno

A 17-year-old boy is dead in what Fresno police believe is a gang-related shooting. It is the city's 12th homicide this year.
About 10:23 p.m. Sunday, police distpatchers received a Shotspotter notification of shots fired in the area of California and Thorne avenues.
A minute later, several 911 calls came in about a man down. Officers found the victim in the road on Fresno Street at California Avenue.
An ambulance took him to Community Regional Medical Center but he died shortly after arriving. Police on Monday identified him as Devonte Divine of Fresno.
The slaying is probably gang-related but many witnesses left the area, police said.
Police are asking the public to provide information by calling detectives Bart Ledbetter at 559-621-2446 or Raul Diaz at 559-621-2445 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously at 559-498-7687 and referring to Fresno Police Department Case No. 18-28502.
