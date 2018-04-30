New video footage may lead detectives closer to solving double homicide

A possible suspect in a double homicide in December may be one step closer to being identified.
Jennifer DuPras, 55, and her mother, Cynthia Houk, 88, were victims of a shooting on Dec. 11 of last year in the 6200 block of North Colonial Avenue in northwest Fresno.
Now, nearly five months later, video footage gathered from businesses and neighbors from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11 has led authorities to a white pickup truck.
Detectives have reason to believe the person seen driving the white pickup truck could be the suspect based on information in the investigation, according to a sheriff's office news release on Monday.
Residents nearby described Houk as quiet and said they did not hear any suspicious activity from the residence. But, when DuPras missed an appointment, a welfare check was requested.
So far, no arrests have been made in relation to this case.
The sheriff's office is asking for anyone who has information on the truck or its driver to contact dispatchers at 559-600-3111, Det. Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
