Man found shot on southwest Fresno street

A man was in serious condition after being shot multiple times Sunday night in southwest Fresno, police said.
Lt. Michael Landon said officers found the man in the road near Fresno Street and Thorne Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.
About an hour later, investigators hadn't identiifed a suspect, Landon said, but they were talking to potential witnesses and people who were in the area at the time of the shooting.
Landon said there is evidence that more than one gun was fired at the crime scene, but it wasn't clear what led up to the shooting.
No other information was immediately available, but streets in the area were blocked late Sunday for the investigation.
